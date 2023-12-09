The Toledo Rockets (4-4) square off against the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Northern Iowa matchup in this article.

Toledo vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo vs. Northern Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Northern Iowa Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-3.5) 153.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-3.5) 153.5 -164 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Toledo vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends

Toledo has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

Rockets games have gone over the point total three out of eight times this season.

Northern Iowa has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this year.

In the Panthers' seven chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

