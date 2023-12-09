The Toledo Rockets (4-4) are favored by 3.5 points against the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is 153.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Toledo vs. Northern Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Toledo -3.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo and its opponents have gone over 153.5 combined points in five of eight games this season.

Toledo's contests this year have an average total of 156.0, 2.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Rockets have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Toledo has been favored three times and won two of those games.

The Rockets have a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toledo has a 61.5% chance to win.

Toledo vs. Northern Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Toledo 5 62.5% 79.3 155 76.8 151.8 156.6 Northern Iowa 4 57.1% 75.7 155 75.0 151.8 144.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Toledo Insights & Trends

The 79.3 points per game the Rockets average are just 4.3 more points than the Panthers give up (75.0).

Toledo is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when scoring more than 75.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Toledo vs. Northern Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Toledo 5-3-0 2-1 3-5-0 Northern Iowa 2-5-0 1-2 5-2-0

Toledo vs. Northern Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Toledo Northern Iowa 13-1 Home Record 8-8 10-4 Away Record 4-7 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 90.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.8 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.