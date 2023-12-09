Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Trumbull County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hickory High School at Girard High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9

12:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Girard, OH

Girard, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Niles Mckinley at Lordstown High School