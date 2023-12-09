Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trumbull County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Trumbull County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hickory High School at Girard High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Girard, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niles Mckinley at Lordstown High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Warren, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.