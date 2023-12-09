Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Wert County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Van Wert County, Ohio today? We've got what you need.
Van Wert County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wayne Trace at Van Wert
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Van Wert, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Delphos, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnview High School at Continental High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Continental, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
