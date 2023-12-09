Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Van Wert County, Ohio today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Van Wert County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wayne Trace at Van Wert

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 9

5:30 PM ET on December 9 Location: Van Wert, OH

Van Wert, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry High School at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9

7:30 PM ET on December 9 Location: Delphos, OH

Delphos, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincolnview High School at Continental High School