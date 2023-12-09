Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wood County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Wood County, Ohio today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wood County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rossford Jr Sr High School at Defiance Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Defiance, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.