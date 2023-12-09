Saturday's contest that pits the Wright State Raiders (5-3) against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) at Wright State University Nutter Center has a projected final score of 74-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wright State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Raiders lost their most recent outing 71-60 against Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday.

Wright State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Wright State vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 74, Eastern Illinois 65

Wright State Schedule Analysis

Against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 27, the Raiders captured their best win of the season, an 89-78 home victory.

Wright State 2023-24 Best Wins

89-78 at home over Marshall (No. 170) on November 27

79-67 at home over IUPUI (No. 284) on November 30

72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 306) on November 18

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 17 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

17 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49) Layne Ferrell: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK, 48.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

12.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK, 48.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Kacee Baumhower: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Rachel Loobie: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49 FG% Cara VanKempen: 6.6 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (scoring 73.5 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball while giving up 69.3 per contest to rank 270th in college basketball) and have a +34 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, the Raiders have fared better in home games this season, scoring 84.5 points per game, compared to 62.5 per game on the road.

Wright State is giving up 63.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 11.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (75).

