The Wright State Raiders (5-3) welcome in the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score 5.6 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Raiders give up (69.3).

When it scores more than 69.3 points, Eastern Illinois is 2-2.

Wright State is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63.7 points.

The Raiders put up only 3.6 more points per game (73.5) than the Panthers give up (69.9).

Wright State is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Eastern Illinois has a 3-3 record when allowing fewer than 73.5 points.

The Raiders shoot 43.4% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Panthers allow defensively.

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 17.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

17.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49) Layne Ferrell: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK, 48.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

12.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK, 48.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Kacee Baumhower: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Rachel Loobie: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.0 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.0 FG% Cara VanKempen: 6.6 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

