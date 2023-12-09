Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) and the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) at Cintas Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-73, with Cincinnati securing the victory. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no line set.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Cincinnati

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-2.6)

Cincinnati (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Xavier has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Cincinnati is 4-3-0. The Musketeers are 4-4-0 and the Bearcats are 5-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers average 75.6 points per game (157th in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per outing (160th in college basketball). They have a +49 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Xavier ranks 140th in the country at 34.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.1 its opponents average.

Xavier knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (213th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make while shooting 29.9% from deep.

The Musketeers' 92 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 233rd in college basketball, and the 85.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 86th in college basketball.

Xavier has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (256th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (192nd in college basketball).

