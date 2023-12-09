Saturday's game that pits the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) versus the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) at Cintas Center should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-73 in favor of Cincinnati. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Cincinnati

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-2.6)

Cincinnati (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Xavier's record against the spread so far this season is 4-4-0, while Cincinnati's is 4-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Musketeers are 4-4-0 and the Bearcats are 5-2-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +49 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 75.6 points per game to rank 158th in college basketball and are giving up 70.1 per outing to rank 160th in college basketball.

Xavier records 34.3 rebounds per game (141st in college basketball) compared to the 34.1 of its opponents.

Xavier makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 32.6% from deep while its opponents hit 29.9% from long range.

The Musketeers average 92.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (234th in college basketball), and allow 85.4 points per 100 possessions (86th in college basketball).

Xavier and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.9 per game (257th in college basketball) and force 12.1 (192nd in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.