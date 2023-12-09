Saturday's game features the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) and the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) clashing at Cintas Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 76-73 victory for Cincinnati according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Cincinnati

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-2.5)

Cincinnati (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Xavier has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Cincinnati is 4-3-0. A total of four out of the Musketeers' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Bearcats' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game (scoring 75.6 points per game to rank 158th in college basketball while giving up 70.1 per contest to rank 160th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential overall.

The 34.3 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 141st in college basketball. Its opponents grab 34.1 per outing.

Xavier connects on 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (216th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make while shooting 29.9% from deep.

The Musketeers' 92 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 234th in college basketball, and the 85.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 86th in college basketball.

Xavier forces 12.1 turnovers per game (192nd in college basketball) while committing 12.9 (257th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.