Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) and the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) at Cintas Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-73, with Cincinnati securing the victory. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Cincinnati should cover the spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 152.5 total.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -1.5

Xavier -1.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -120, Cincinnati +100

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Cincinnati

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+1.5)



Cincinnati (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Xavier has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Cincinnati is 4-3-0. The Musketeers have a 4-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bearcats have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 162.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.6 points per game (159th in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per contest (162nd in college basketball).

Xavier wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It records 39.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 77th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.6 per contest.

Xavier knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.1 on average.

The Musketeers rank 233rd in college basketball with 92 points scored per 100 possessions, and 86th in college basketball defensively with 85.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Xavier has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (260th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (191st in college basketball).

