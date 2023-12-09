The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Xavier vs. Cincinnati matchup.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Xavier is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

In the Musketeers' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Cincinnati has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this year, five out of the Bearcats' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Xavier is 44th in college basketball. It is way below that, 62nd, according to computer rankings.

Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

