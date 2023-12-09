The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Xavier vs. Cincinnati matchup.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Xavier Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline
BetMGM Xavier (-1.5) 152.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Xavier (-1.5) 152.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

  • Xavier is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Musketeers' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
  • Cincinnati has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • So far this year, five out of the Bearcats' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.

Xavier Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Xavier is 44th in college basketball. It is way below that, 62nd, according to computer rankings.
  • Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

