Xavier vs. Cincinnati: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Xavier vs. Cincinnati matchup.
Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Xavier vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Xavier Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Xavier (-1.5)
|152.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Xavier (-1.5)
|152.5
|-118
|-102
Xavier vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- Xavier is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- In the Musketeers' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- Cincinnati has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- So far this year, five out of the Bearcats' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Xavier is 44th in college basketball. It is way below that, 62nd, according to computer rankings.
- Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.
