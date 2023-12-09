The Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at University Arena. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 144.5 points.

Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Venue: University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Youngstown State -5.5 144.5

Youngstown State Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Youngstown State and its opponents have gone over 144.5 combined points.

Youngstown State's games this year have an average total of 147.1, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Penguins have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

Youngstown State has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Penguins have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Youngstown State has a 71.4% chance to win.

Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Youngstown State 4 57.1% 76.6 141.2 70.6 142.7 150.1 Western Michigan 3 37.5% 64.6 141.2 72.1 142.7 138.3

Additional Youngstown State Insights & Trends

The Penguins record only 4.5 more points per game (76.6) than the Broncos give up (72.1).

Youngstown State is 3-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Youngstown State 5-2-0 1-0 3-4-0 Western Michigan 4-4-0 2-1 4-4-0

Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Youngstown State Western Michigan 14-3 Home Record 7-7 9-6 Away Record 1-15 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 84.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 13-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

