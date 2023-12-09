The Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at University Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Penguins have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 44.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Youngstown State shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Penguins are the 59th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 253rd.
  • The Penguins average only 4.5 more points per game (76.6) than the Broncos allow (72.1).
  • Youngstown State has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

  • Youngstown State scores 86.8 points per game at home, compared to 68.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 18.4 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Penguins are allowing 7.7 fewer points per game (66.3) than away from home (74.0).
  • In home games, Youngstown State is averaging 1.2 more three-pointers per game (9.0) than in away games (7.8). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in away games (30.5%).

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Cleveland State W 94-69 Beeghly Center
12/2/2023 @ Robert Morris W 71-57 UPMC Events Center
12/6/2023 @ Ohio W 78-72 Convocation Center Ohio
12/9/2023 @ Western Michigan - University Arena
12/14/2023 Bethany (WV) - Beeghly Center
12/18/2023 Westminster (PA) - Beeghly Center

