The Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at University Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

This season, the Penguins have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 44.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents have knocked down.

In games Youngstown State shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Penguins are the 59th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 253rd.

The Penguins average only 4.5 more points per game (76.6) than the Broncos allow (72.1).

Youngstown State has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

Youngstown State scores 86.8 points per game at home, compared to 68.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 18.4 points per contest.

In home games, the Penguins are allowing 7.7 fewer points per game (66.3) than away from home (74.0).

In home games, Youngstown State is averaging 1.2 more three-pointers per game (9.0) than in away games (7.8). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in away games (30.5%).

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule