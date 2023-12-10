Who’s the Best Team in the A-10? See our Weekly A-10 Power Rankings
Seeking an updated view of the A-10 and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
A-10 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Dayton
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 23-7
- Odds to Win A-10: +300
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th
- Last Game: W 82-70 vs Troy
Next Game
- Opponent: Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. VCU
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win A-10: +750
- Overall Rank: 71st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd
- Last Game: W 86-58 vs Alcorn State
Next Game
- Opponent: Temple
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Duquesne
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 23-7
- Odds to Win A-10: +600
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th
- Last Game: W 68-59 vs Saint Peter's
Next Game
- Opponent: Bradley
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
4. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win A-10: +500
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd
- Last Game: W 74-70 vs Princeton
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iona
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FloHoops
5. UMass
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Odds to Win A-10: +4000
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th
- Last Game: W 91-77 vs UMass-Lowell
Next Game
- Opponent: @ West Virginia
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. George Mason
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Odds to Win A-10: +1200
- Overall Rank: 93rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th
- Last Game: L 87-66 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Opponent: Loyola (MD)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Richmond
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win A-10: +900
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th
- Last Game: L 87-76 vs Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: Charlotte
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Saint Bonaventure
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Odds to Win A-10: +600
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th
- Last Game: W 89-56 vs Siena
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Loyola Chicago
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Odds to Win A-10: +1400
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th
- Last Game: W 115-64 vs Goshen
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Florida
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Davidson
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Odds to Win A-10: +1600
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th
- Last Game: W 79-61 vs Miami (OH)
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina Upstate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. George Washington
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Odds to Win A-10: +4000
- Overall Rank: 135th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th
- Last Game: W 88-73 vs Bowie State
Next Game
- Opponent: Alcorn State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. La Salle
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Odds to Win A-10: +8000
- Overall Rank: 142nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th
- Last Game: W 67-51 vs Lafayette
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: The CW
13. Saint Louis
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Odds to Win A-10: +3000
- Overall Rank: 171st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
- Last Game: W 71-68 vs Hofstra
Next Game
- Opponent: Louisiana Tech
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. Fordham
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 8-23
- Odds to Win A-10: +6000
- Overall Rank: 200th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd
- Last Game: W 60-59 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Opponent: @ St. John's
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
15. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Odds to Win A-10: +6000
- Overall Rank: 212th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th
- Last Game: L 85-70 vs Charleston (SC)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Delaware
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FloHoops
