Sunday's contest between the Cleveland State Vikings (8-1) and the Akron Zips (3-4) at Wolstein Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-60 and heavily favors Cleveland State to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Zips' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 53-52 loss to Youngstown State.

Akron vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Akron vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 76, Akron 60

Other MAC Predictions

Akron Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Zips took down the Pittsburgh Panthers 75-72 on November 25.

Akron has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).

Akron 2023-24 Best Wins

75-72 over Pittsburgh (No. 201) on November 25

63-58 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 320) on November 15

55-49 at home over Tennessee State (No. 334) on December 3

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 21.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Morgan Haney: 10.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

10.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13) Zakia Rasheed: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Akron Performance Insights

The Zips have a -10 scoring differential, falling short by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 64.7 points per game, 204th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.1 per contest to rank 216th in college basketball.

