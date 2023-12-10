The Cleveland State Vikings (8-1) will try to continue an eight-game winning run when hosting the Akron Zips (3-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Akron vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

The Zips' 64.7 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 60 the Vikings allow to opponents.

Akron has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 60 points.

Cleveland State is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 64.7 points.

The Vikings put up 14.6 more points per game (80.7) than the Zips give up (66.1).

Cleveland State has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66.1 points.

When Akron gives up fewer than 80.7 points, it is 3-3.

The Vikings shoot 48.6% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Zips allow defensively.

The Zips make 40.7% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Vikings' defensive field-goal percentage.

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 21.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 51 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 51 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Morgan Haney: 10.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

10.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13) Zakia Rasheed: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Akron Schedule