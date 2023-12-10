The Cleveland State Vikings (8-1) will try to continue an eight-game winning run when hosting the Akron Zips (3-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Akron vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

  • The Zips' 64.7 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 60 the Vikings allow to opponents.
  • Akron has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 60 points.
  • Cleveland State is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 64.7 points.
  • The Vikings put up 14.6 more points per game (80.7) than the Zips give up (66.1).
  • Cleveland State has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66.1 points.
  • When Akron gives up fewer than 80.7 points, it is 3-3.
  • The Vikings shoot 48.6% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Zips allow defensively.
  • The Zips make 40.7% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Vikings' defensive field-goal percentage.

Akron Leaders

  • Reagan Bass: 21.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 51 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Morgan Haney: 10.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
  • Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)
  • Zakia Rasheed: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Akron Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Pittsburgh W 75-72 Ocean Center
12/3/2023 Tennessee State W 55-49 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/6/2023 @ Youngstown State L 53-52 Beeghly Center
12/10/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
12/21/2023 Bellarmine - James A. Rhodes Arena
12/30/2023 @ Canisius - Koessler Athletic Center

