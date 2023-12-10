How to Watch the Akron vs. Cleveland State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (8-1) will try to continue an eight-game winning run when hosting the Akron Zips (3-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.
Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Akron vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison
- The Zips' 64.7 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 60 the Vikings allow to opponents.
- Akron has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 60 points.
- Cleveland State is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 64.7 points.
- The Vikings put up 14.6 more points per game (80.7) than the Zips give up (66.1).
- Cleveland State has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66.1 points.
- When Akron gives up fewer than 80.7 points, it is 3-3.
- The Vikings shoot 48.6% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Zips allow defensively.
- The Zips make 40.7% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Vikings' defensive field-goal percentage.
Akron Leaders
- Reagan Bass: 21.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 51 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Morgan Haney: 10.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
- Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)
- Zakia Rasheed: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%
Akron Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 75-72
|Ocean Center
|12/3/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 55-49
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|L 53-52
|Beeghly Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/21/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Canisius
|-
|Koessler Athletic Center
