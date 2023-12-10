Will Amari Cooper Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 14 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Cooper's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the air, Cooper has been targeted 91 times, with season stats of 799 yards on 50 receptions (16.0 per catch) and two TDs.
Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Browns have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- David Njoku (DNP/nir - rest): 53 Rec; 509 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Marquise Goodwin (LP/concussion): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 14 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Cooper 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|91
|50
|799
|157
|2
|16.0
Cooper Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|10
|7
|90
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|8
|7
|116
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|6
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|8
|4
|108
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|8
|2
|22
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|11
|6
|89
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|139
|1
|Week 10
|@Ravens
|9
|6
|98
|0
|Week 11
|Steelers
|8
|4
|34
|0
|Week 12
|@Broncos
|6
|2
|16
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|5
|3
|34
|0
