Will Amon-Ra St. Brown pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions clash with the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown has 84 catches (115 targets) and paces the Lions with 1,042 yards receiving (94.7 per game) plus six TDs.

St. Brown has six games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 7 5 56 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 15 12 124 1 Week 7 @Ravens 19 13 102 0 Week 8 Raiders 9 6 108 0 Week 10 @Chargers 9 8 156 1 Week 11 Bears 11 8 77 1 Week 12 Packers 11 9 95 0 Week 13 @Saints 6 2 49 1

