Blue Jackets vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
A pair of teams at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Florida Panthers (third in the Eastern Conference at 16-8-2) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (15th in the Eastern Conference at 9-15-5), square off on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network.
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-250)
|Blue Jackets (+200)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been listed as an underdog 25 times this season, and won eight, or 32.0%, of those games.
- Columbus has gone 2-3 when it's been set as an underdog of +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
- Columbus has played 16 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Blue Jackets vs Panthers Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|80 (18th)
|Goals
|85 (11th)
|66 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|100 (30th)
|15 (22nd)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (25th)
|17 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (4th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Columbus went 7-3-0 versus the spread and 5-4-1 straight up.
- Columbus has gone over the total in five of its past 10 outings.
- The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.7 goals.
- The Blue Jackets have scored 85 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 11th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 100 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 30th in the league.
- Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -15.
