The Cleveland Browns (7-5) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Browns favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 37.5 points.

This week's game that pits the Browns against the Jaguars is a great opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Browns-Jaguars matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Jaguars vs Browns on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Browns have led after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing six points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Jaguars have been winning after the first quarter in eight games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Browns have won the second quarter eight times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.4 points on average in the second quarter.

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up three times in 12 games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Cleveland is averaging 4.8 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.1 points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

Out of 12 games this year, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, lost four times, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost seven times, and tied one time.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

This year, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 14 In-Game Primers

Browns vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Browns have been leading after the first half in six games this season and have been behind after the first half in six games.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Jaguars have had the lead eight times (8-0 in those games), have trailed three times (0-3), and have been tied one time (0-1).

2nd Half

In 12 games this year, the Browns have been outscored in the second half seven times and won five times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 10.6 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up nine points on average in the second half.

This season, the Jaguars have won the second half in six games (5-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (3-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Rep the Browns or the Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.