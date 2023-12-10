Browns vs. Jaguars Player Props & Odds – Week 14
One of the top running backs in football will be on display when Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Want to place a bet on one of the top performers in this outing between the Browns and the Jaguars? See below for key facts and figures.
Jerome Ford Touchdown Odds
- Ford Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Ford Odds to Score Anytime TD: +380
Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds
- Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300
More Browns Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Amari Cooper
|-
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|Joe Flacco
|203.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Jerome Ford
|-
|46.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-113)
|Kareem Hunt
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|-
|Elijah Moore
|-
|-
|41.5 (-113)
|David Njoku
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
More Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
