The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) visit the Cleveland Browns (7-5) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

How to Watch Browns vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Browns Insights

The Browns rack up 21.5 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 per contest the Jaguars give up.

The Browns collect 33.6 fewer yards per game (321.2) than the Jaguars allow per outing (354.8).

Cleveland rushes for 135.1 yards per game, 42 more than the 93.1 Jacksonville allows per contest.

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over 24 times, three more than the Jaguars' takeaways (21).

Browns Home Performance

In home games, the Browns put up 18.8 points per game and concede 10.2. That's less than they score (21.5) and allow (20.4) overall.

The Browns accumulate 296 yards per game at home (25.2 less than their overall average), and concede 175.7 at home (84.8 less than overall).

Cleveland's average passing yards gained (171.7) and conceded (83.5) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 186.1 and 153.4, respectively.

The Browns rack up 124.3 rushing yards per game at home (10.8 less than their overall average), and concede 92.2 at home (14.9 less than overall).

The Browns convert 30% of third downs in home games (2.4% lower than their overall average), and give up 19.5% at home (8.1% lower than overall).

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Pittsburgh W 13-10 CBS 11/26/2023 at Denver L 29-12 FOX 12/3/2023 at Los Angeles L 36-19 FOX 12/10/2023 Jacksonville - CBS 12/17/2023 Chicago - FOX 12/24/2023 at Houston - CBS 12/28/2023 New York - Amazon Prime Video

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.