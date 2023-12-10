The Xavier Musketeers (0-7) hope to stop a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers put up an average of 51.0 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 64.0 the Bearcats allow to opponents.

The Bearcats average only 1.0 fewer point per game (65.3) than the Musketeers give up (66.3).

Cincinnati is 3-0 when scoring more than 66.3 points.

When Xavier allows fewer than 65.3 points, it is 0-4.

The Bearcats shoot 37.3% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Musketeers allow defensively.

The Musketeers make 36.5% of their shots from the field, just 2.6% less than the Bearcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 53.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 53.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Malea Williams: 8.7 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

8.7 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Destiny Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 51.5 FG%

6.1 PTS, 51.5 FG% Braylyn Milton: 4.4 PTS, 19.3 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)

4.4 PTS, 19.3 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25) Reagan Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Schedule