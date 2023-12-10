How to Watch the Cleveland State vs. Akron Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (8-1) will look to extend an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Akron Zips (3-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.
Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State vs. Akron Scoring Comparison
- The Zips score an average of 64.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 60.0 the Vikings give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 60.0 points, Akron is 2-2.
- Cleveland State is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.7 points.
- The Vikings score 14.6 more points per game (80.7) than the Zips give up (66.1).
- Cleveland State has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66.1 points.
- Akron has a 3-3 record when allowing fewer than 80.7 points.
- The Vikings shoot 48.6% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Zips concede defensively.
- The Zips make 40.7% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Vikings' defensive field-goal percentage.
Cleveland State Leaders
- Colbi Maples: 16.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)
- Carmen Villalobos: 6.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 56.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)
- Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
- Sara Guerreiro: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Jordana Reisma: 6.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.2 FG%
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 72-59
|Wolstein Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|W 72-60
|Truist Arena
|12/6/2023
|Niagara
|W 87-56
|Wolstein Center
|12/10/2023
|Akron
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/16/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/20/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|Alico Arena
