The Cleveland State Vikings (8-1) will look to extend an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Akron Zips (3-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Cleveland State vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

  • The Zips score an average of 64.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 60.0 the Vikings give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 60.0 points, Akron is 2-2.
  • Cleveland State is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.7 points.
  • The Vikings score 14.6 more points per game (80.7) than the Zips give up (66.1).
  • Cleveland State has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66.1 points.
  • Akron has a 3-3 record when allowing fewer than 80.7 points.
  • The Vikings shoot 48.6% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Zips concede defensively.
  • The Zips make 40.7% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Vikings' defensive field-goal percentage.

Cleveland State Leaders

  • Colbi Maples: 16.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)
  • Carmen Villalobos: 6.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 56.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)
  • Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
  • Sara Guerreiro: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Jordana Reisma: 6.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.2 FG%

Cleveland State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Robert Morris W 72-59 Wolstein Center
12/2/2023 @ Northern Kentucky W 72-60 Truist Arena
12/6/2023 Niagara W 87-56 Wolstein Center
12/10/2023 Akron - Wolstein Center
12/16/2023 Iowa - Wells Fargo Arena
12/20/2023 Southern Miss - Alico Arena

