The Cleveland State Vikings (8-1) will look to extend an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Akron Zips (3-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

The Zips score an average of 64.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 60.0 the Vikings give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.0 points, Akron is 2-2.

Cleveland State is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.7 points.

The Vikings score 14.6 more points per game (80.7) than the Zips give up (66.1).

Cleveland State has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66.1 points.

Akron has a 3-3 record when allowing fewer than 80.7 points.

The Vikings shoot 48.6% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Zips concede defensively.

The Zips make 40.7% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Vikings' defensive field-goal percentage.

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

16.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Carmen Villalobos: 6.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 56.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

6.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 56.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Sara Guerreiro: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Jordana Reisma: 6.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.2 FG%

Cleveland State Schedule