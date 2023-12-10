A win by the Dallas Cowboys over the Philadelphia Eagles is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, December 10 at 8:20 PM ET (at AT&T Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Cowboys have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (best with 32.3 points per game) and scoring defense (fourth-best with 18.3 points allowed per game) this year. The Eagles are posting 361.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (ninth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 350.6 total yards per game (22nd-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Eagles vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-3.5) Toss Up (52) Cowboys 31, Eagles 20

Place your bets on the Cowboys-Eagles matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cowboys a 63.6% chance to win.

Dallas has put together an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cowboys are 6-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Dallas and its opponent have combined to go over the point total eight out of 12 times this season.

Cowboys games this season have posted an average total of 44.5, which is 7.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Eagles Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 40.8% chance to win.

Philadelphia has compiled a 6-3-3 ATS record so far this season.

In 2023, seven Philadelphia games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 5.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Eagles games (46.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 32.3 18.3 41 15.8 23.7 20.8 Philadelphia 27.4 24 30.5 29.2 24.3 18.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.