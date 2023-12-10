Will David Njoku Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Njoku's stats can be found below.
Rep David Njoku and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Njoku's season stats include 509 yards on 53 receptions (9.6 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 84 times.
Keep an eye on Njoku's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
David Njoku Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week:
- Marquise Goodwin (LP/concussion): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Amari Cooper (DNP/concussion): 50 Rec; 799 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Click Here for Hayden Hurst
- Click Here for DeVante Parker
- Click Here for D'Onta Foreman
- Click Here for Kayshon Boutte
Browns vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Njoku 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|84
|53
|509
|387
|2
|9.6
Njoku Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|4
|4
|48
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|4
|4
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|7
|6
|46
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|9
|5
|54
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|8
|4
|77
|1
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|6
|4
|26
|1
|Week 10
|@Ravens
|9
|6
|58
|0
|Week 11
|Steelers
|15
|7
|56
|0
|Week 12
|@Broncos
|9
|6
|59
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|6
|2
|17
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.