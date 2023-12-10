Will Dmitri Voronkov Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 10?
On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Dmitri Voronkov going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Voronkov stats and insights
- In five of 23 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Voronkov has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Voronkov averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Voronkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|14:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|8:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:37
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|11:19
|Home
|W 7-3
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
