When Donovan Peoples-Jones takes the field for the Detroit Lions in their Week 14 matchup against the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Donovan Peoples-Jones score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Peoples-Jones' stat line features eight catches for 97 yards. He puts up 9.7 yards per game, and has been targeted on 20 occasions.

Peoples-Jones, in eight games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0 Week 3 Titans 4 3 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 1 7 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 3 2 22 0 Week 11 Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Saints 1 0 0 0

