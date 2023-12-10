Elijah Moore has a favorable matchup when his Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars concede 261.7 passing yards per game, third-worst in the league.

Moore has pulled down 47 passes on 85 targets for 501 yards and one TD, averaging 41.8 yards per game.

Moore vs. the Jaguars

Moore vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has allowed seven opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have conceded a TD pass to 19 opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Jacksonville on the season.

The Jaguars surrender 261.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Jaguars have put up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 26th in the league in that category.

Browns Player Previews

Elijah Moore Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 12 games this year.

Moore has received 19.5% of his team's 435 passing attempts this season (85 targets).

He has been targeted 85 times, averaging 5.9 yards per target (108th in NFL).

Moore, in 12 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 4.5% of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Moore (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 20.5% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 4 REC / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

