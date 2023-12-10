In the upcoming matchup versus the Florida Panthers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Emil Bemstrom to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bemstrom stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, Bemstrom has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Bemstrom's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Bemstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 10:13 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:39 Away L 7-3 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 5-3 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 5-4 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:41 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:13 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 13:50 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 12:02 Home L 3-2 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

