Will Jake Bean Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 10?
Will Jake Bean light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Florida Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bean stats and insights
- In one of 28 games this season, Bean scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
- Bean has zero points on the power play.
- Bean averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 66 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Bean recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Home
|W 7-3
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
