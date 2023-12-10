Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams has a favorable matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Chicago Bears. The Bears are giving up the eighth-most passing yards in the league, 239.5 per game.

Williams' 13 catches (on 24 total targets) have led to 195 yards receiving (and an average of 24.4 per game) and two scores.

Williams vs. the Bears

Williams vs the Bears (since 2021): 2 GP / 22 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 22 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Bears have surrendered a TD pass to 21 opposing players this year.

Chicago has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Bears is allowing 239.5 yards per game this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

So far this season, the Bears have surrendered 23 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.9 per game. That ranks 30th in the NFL.

Jameson Williams Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Williams Receiving Insights

Williams, in three of seven games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has 5.6% of his team's target share (24 targets on 430 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 24 times this season, averaging 8.1 yards per target.

Williams has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has three total touchdowns this season (7.7% of his team's 39 offensive TDs).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 19 YDS / 1 TD vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

