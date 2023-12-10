With the Detroit Lions playing the Chicago Bears in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jared Goff a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Goff has piled up 21 yards (1.8 per game) on 28 carries with two touchdowns.

Goff has found the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

Jared Goff Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 22 35 253 1 0 5 -1 0 Week 2 Seahawks 28 35 323 3 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 22 33 243 1 1 5 3 1 Week 4 @Packers 19 28 210 1 1 2 10 0 Week 5 Panthers 20 28 236 3 0 2 0 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 30 44 353 2 0 2 3 0 Week 7 @Ravens 33 53 284 0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 26 37 272 1 1 2 -2 0 Week 10 @Chargers 23 33 333 2 0 3 -2 0 Week 11 Bears 23 35 236 2 3 2 3 0 Week 12 Packers 29 44 332 2 0 3 9 0 Week 13 @Saints 16 25 213 2 0 2 -2 0

