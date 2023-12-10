Kareem Hunt will be up against the fifth-best rushing defense in the NFL when his Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On 101 rushing attempts, Hunt has piled up 334 yards on the ground (33.4 ypg). He's scored six rushing touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, Hunt has also caught 10 balls for 59 yards (5.9 ypg).

Hunt vs. the Jaguars

Hunt vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games The Jaguars have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Nine opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Hunt will face the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense this week. The Jaguars concede 93.1 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Jaguars have totaled 10 touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 14th in the NFL in that category.

Hunt Rushing Insights

Hunt has gone over his rushing yards total in 55.6% of his opportunities (five of nine games).

The Browns have passed 52.7% of the time and run 47.3% this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 390 rushes this season. He's taken 101 of those carries (25.9%).

Hunt has a rushing touchdown in five of 10 games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 27.3% of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 17 carries in the red zone (42.5% of his team's 40 red zone rushes).

Hunt's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 14 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

