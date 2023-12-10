The Duquesne Dukes (4-3) face the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State vs. Duquesne Scoring Comparison

The Golden Flashes put up an average of 64.9 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 66.4 the Dukes allow to opponents.

Kent State is 2-1 when it scores more than 66.4 points.

Duquesne has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.9 points.

The Dukes record 65.4 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 66.4 the Golden Flashes give up.

When Duquesne totals more than 66.4 points, it is 2-0.

Kent State is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.

The Dukes are making 36.9% of their shots from the field, 2.2% lower than the Golden Flashes allow to opponents (39.1%).

The Golden Flashes' 38.0 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.7 higher than the Dukes have given up.

Kent State Leaders

Katie Shumate: 10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Mikala Morris: 9.1 PTS, 54.9 FG%

9.1 PTS, 54.9 FG% Corynne Hauser: 9.0 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

9.0 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Jenna Batsch: 10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Bridget Dunn: 6.9 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

