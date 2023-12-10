On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Kirill Marchenko going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

In nine of 27 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

Marchenko has scored three goals on the power play.

Marchenko averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 66 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blues 2 1 1 16:14 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:43 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:14 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:21 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:42 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:55 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

