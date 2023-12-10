Division rivals Detroit (9-3) and Chicago (4-8) will meet in a matchup of NFC North teams on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 44.5 in the contest.

This week's matchup that pits the Lions against the Bears is a great opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep scrolling for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Lions-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Lions vs Bears on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Lions have had the lead eight times, have trailed three times, and have been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering four points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Bears have been leading after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

The Lions have won the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

The Bears have won the second quarter four times, been outscored five times, and tied three times in 12 games this year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 12 games this season, the Lions have won the third quarter three times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bears have won the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in eight games this season, lost that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in that quarter.

The Bears have won the fourth quarter in six games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in six games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 14 In-Game Primers

Lions vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Lions have had the lead nine times (8-1 in those games) and have been losing three times (1-2).

In 2023, the Bears have led after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have been trailing after the first half in six games (0-6), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (1-1).

2nd Half

In 12 games this season, the Lions have won the second half five times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 11.9 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Bears have won the second half in six games (2-4 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in four games (2-2), and they've tied in the second half in two games (0-2).

Rep the Lions or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.