Going into their game against the Chicago Bears (4-8), the Detroit Lions (9-3) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 10 at Soldier Field.

Watch the Lions in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Lions took on the New Orleans Saints in their most recent outing, winning 33-28.

The Bears' last outing finished in a 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Frank Ragnow C Knee/back Out Alex Anzalone LB Hand Full Participation In Practice Malcolm Rodriguez LB Ankle Questionable Hendon Hooker QB Knee Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D'Onta Foreman RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Velus Jones Jr. WR Illness Questionable Equanimeous St. Brown WR Pectoral Out Larry Borom OL Illness Full Participation In Practice Yannick Ngakoue DL Knee Questionable Marcedes Lewis TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Scott WR Hamstring Questionable Noah Sewell LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tyrique Stevenson DB Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Lions vs. Bears Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Lions or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions Season Insights

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 400.6 yards per game. They rank 14th on defense (322.4 yards allowed per game).

The Lions have the 23rd-ranked defense this year (23.8 points allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 27.3 points per game.

Offensively, the Lions have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by totaling 263.3 per game. They rank 21st on defense (229.3 passing yards allowed per game).

Detroit has been making things happen on both sides of the ball in the running game this year, ranking fourth-best in rushing offense (137.3 rushing yards per game) and fifth-best in rushing defense (93.1 rushing yards allowed per game).

With 14 forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) against 17 turnovers committed (18th in NFL), the Lions (-3) own the 20th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Lions vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)

Lions (-3) Moneyline: Lions (-165), Bears (+140)

Lions (-165), Bears (+140) Total: 43 points

Sign up to live bet on the Lions-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.