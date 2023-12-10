Searching for an updated view of the MAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

MAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Toledo

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 24-6
  • Overall Rank: 78th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
  • Last Game: W 88-87 vs Marshall

Next Game

  • Opponent: Vermont
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Akron

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 22-6
  • Overall Rank: 106th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th
  • Last Game: W 77-76 vs Northern Kentucky

Next Game

  • Opponent: Miami-Hamilton
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3. Kent State

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-8
  • Overall Rank: 108th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th
  • Last Game: W 83-77 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oregon
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

4. Ohio

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 134th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd
  • Last Game: L 74-69 vs Marshall

Next Game

  • Opponent: Defiance
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Northern Illinois

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 15-13
  • Overall Rank: 174th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th
  • Last Game: L 74-71 vs Monmouth

Next Game

  • Opponent: Calumet
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Bowling Green

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 18-10
  • Overall Rank: 180th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th
  • Last Game: W 97-49 vs Ohio Dominican

Next Game

  • Opponent: UMKC
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Ball State

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 13-15
  • Overall Rank: 238th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th
  • Last Game: W 83-71 vs SIU-Edwardsville

Next Game

  • Opponent: Indiana State
  • Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Peacock

8. Miami (OH)

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-20
  • Overall Rank: 249th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd
  • Last Game: L 79-61 vs Davidson

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Wright State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Western Michigan

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 8-21
  • Overall Rank: 263rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
  • Last Game: L 72-68 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UIC
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Eastern Michigan

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 289th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th
  • Last Game: L 77-63 vs Oakland

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Michigan
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. Central Michigan

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 8-21
  • Overall Rank: 290th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th
  • Last Game: L 109-64 vs Creighton

Next Game

  • Opponent: Davenport
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Buffalo

  • Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-28
  • Overall Rank: 334th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th
  • Last Game: L 82-65 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Richmond
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

