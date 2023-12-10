Who’s the Best Team in the MAC? See our Weekly Women's MAC Power Rankings
Seeking an updated view of the MAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
MAC Power Rankings
1. Toledo
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 24-3
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd
- Last Game: W 65-35 vs Loyola (MD)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oakland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
2. Ball State
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 24-5
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
- Last Game: W 67-59 vs Western Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
2. Bowling Green
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st
- Last Game: W 69-48 vs Wright State
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
4. Kent State
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 17-9
- Overall Rank: 141st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th
- Last Game: L 89-82 vs Duquesne
Next Game
- Opponent: Lake Erie
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19
5. Buffalo
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 202nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th
- Last Game: L 65-57 vs Drexel
Next Game
- Opponent: Le Moyne
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
6. Akron
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 250th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st
- Last Game: L 71-62 vs Cleveland State
Next Game
- Opponent: Bellarmine
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
7. Northern Illinois
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 263rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd
- Last Game: W 75-66 vs Detroit Mercy
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
8. Western Michigan
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 268th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd
- Last Game: L 62-59 vs Detroit Mercy
Next Game
- Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
9. Ohio
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 282nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd
- Last Game: L 82-62 vs Syracuse
Next Game
- Opponent: Indiana State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
10. Miami (OH)
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 329th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th
- Last Game: L 73-60 vs Dayton
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, December 16
11. Eastern Michigan
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 343rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th
- Last Game: L 72-51 vs Southern Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ IUPUI
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
12. Central Michigan
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 0-27
- Overall Rank: 352nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th
- Last Game: L 79-76 vs Oakland
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
