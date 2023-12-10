Sunday's contest features the Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) and the Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) squaring off at Value City Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-67 victory for heavily favored Ohio State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Buckeyes head into this matchup on the heels of an 85-45 win against Ohio on Tuesday.

The Lady Lions fell in their last outing 83-65 against West Virginia on Monday. Taylor Valladay's team-high 18 points paced the Lady Lions in the losing effort.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Penn State 67

Top 25 Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes' signature win this season came in a 75-57 victory on November 22 against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 80) in our computer rankings.

Ohio State has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Buckeyes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 80) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 82) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 103) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 114) on November 16

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 232) on November 26

Penn State Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Lions defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, the No. 60 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 91-85 on November 13, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Penn State has two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Buckeyes have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Penn State has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Penn State 2023-24 Best Wins

91-85 at home over Kansas (No. 60) on November 13

89-80 over Oklahoma State (No. 80) on November 20

69-53 on the road over St. John's (NY) (No. 136) on November 16

73-66 at home over Providence (No. 164) on November 26

94-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 302) on November 7

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Penn State Leaders

Makenna Marisa: 16 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

16 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Leilani Kapinus: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shay Ciezki: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Ali Brigham: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG% Chanaya Pinto: 8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes average 83.8 points per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per contest (82nd in college basketball). They have a +208 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 26 points per game.

Penn State Performance Insights

The Lady Lions' +175 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.9 points per game (17th in college basketball) while giving up 64.4 per outing (189th in college basketball).

