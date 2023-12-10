The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) aim to build on a seven-game winning run when they host the Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. The game airs on B1G+.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Lions put up 26.1 more points per game (83.9) than the Buckeyes allow (57.8).
  • Penn State is 7-2 when it scores more than 57.8 points.
  • Ohio State is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 83.9 points.
  • The Buckeyes put up 83.8 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 64.4 the Lady Lions allow.
  • Ohio State is 7-1 when scoring more than 64.4 points.
  • Penn State has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 83.8 points.
  • The Buckeyes are making 47.7% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Lady Lions allow to opponents (39.7%).
  • The Lady Lions' 49.9 shooting percentage from the field is 12.7 higher than the Buckeyes have conceded.

Ohio State Leaders

  • Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
  • Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
  • Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Penn State Leaders

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Cornell W 83-40 Value City Arena
12/3/2023 @ Tennessee W 78-58 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/5/2023 Ohio W 85-45 Value City Arena
12/10/2023 Penn State - Value City Arena
12/15/2023 Grand Valley State - Value City Arena
12/18/2023 UCLA - Value City Arena

Penn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Providence W 73-66 Bryce Jordan Center
11/29/2023 Radford W 97-47 Bryce Jordan Center
12/4/2023 @ West Virginia L 83-65 WVU Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
12/17/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Bryce Jordan Center
12/20/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - Bryce Jordan Center

