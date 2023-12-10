How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Penn State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) hope to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Ohio State vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Lions put up 26.1 more points per game (83.9) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (57.8).
- Penn State has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 57.8 points.
- Ohio State's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 83.9 points.
- The 83.8 points per game the Buckeyes record are 19.4 more points than the Lady Lions give up (64.4).
- Ohio State is 7-1 when scoring more than 64.4 points.
- When Penn State gives up fewer than 83.8 points, it is 6-2.
- The Buckeyes shoot 47.7% from the field, 8% higher than the Lady Lions concede defensively.
- The Lady Lions' 49.9 shooting percentage from the field is 12.7 higher than the Buckeyes have conceded.
Ohio State Leaders
- Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
- Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
Penn State Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Cornell
|W 83-40
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Tennessee
|W 78-58
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/5/2023
|Ohio
|W 85-45
|Value City Arena
|12/10/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/15/2023
|Grand Valley State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/18/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Value City Arena
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Providence
|W 73-66
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/29/2023
|Radford
|W 97-47
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/4/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 83-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/17/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/20/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.