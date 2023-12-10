The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) hope to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Lions' 83.9 points per game are 26.1 more points than the 57.8 the Buckeyes allow.

When it scores more than 57.8 points, Penn State is 7-2.

Ohio State is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 83.9 points.

The Buckeyes average 83.8 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 64.4 the Lady Lions give up.

Ohio State is 7-1 when scoring more than 64.4 points.

Penn State is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 83.8 points.

This year the Buckeyes are shooting 47.7% from the field, 8% higher than the Lady Lions give up.

The Lady Lions' 49.9 shooting percentage from the field is 12.7 higher than the Buckeyes have given up.

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Schedule