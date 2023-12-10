The Toledo Rockets (4-2) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Savage Arena.

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo vs. Loyola (MD) Scoring Comparison

The Greyhounds average 10.3 fewer points per game (54.4) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (64.7).

Toledo's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 54.4 points.

The Rockets average 67.7 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 58.9 the Greyhounds allow.

When Toledo scores more than 58.9 points, it is 4-2.

Loyola (MD) has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 67.7 points.

The Rockets are making 40.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% lower than the Greyhounds concede to opponents (41.2%).

The Greyhounds shoot 40% from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Rockets allow.

Toledo Leaders

Quinesha Lockett: 18.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

18.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Sophia Wiard: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Jessica Cook: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG% Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.3 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

6.3 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Khera Goss: 7.2 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Toledo Schedule