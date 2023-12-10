The Xavier Musketeers (0-7) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

  • The Musketeers score 13 fewer points per game (51) than the Bearcats give up (64).
  • The Bearcats put up only one fewer point per game (65.3) than the Musketeers give up (66.3).
  • Cincinnati is 3-0 when scoring more than 66.3 points.
  • Xavier has a 0-4 record when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.
  • The Bearcats shoot 37.3% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Musketeers concede defensively.
  • The Musketeers' 36.5 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bearcats have given up.

Xavier Leaders

  • Nila Blackford: 11.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.0 FG%
  • Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)
  • Kaysia Woods: 9.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)
  • Tae'Lor Purvis: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%
  • Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Kent State L 64-57 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 @ Miami (OH) L 58-57 Millett Hall
12/1/2023 Temple L 78-41 Desert Financial Arena
12/10/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
12/15/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Cintas Center
12/20/2023 DePaul - Cintas Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.