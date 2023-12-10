How to Watch the Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
The Xavier Musketeers (0-7) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Xavier vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison
- The Musketeers score 13 fewer points per game (51) than the Bearcats give up (64).
- The Bearcats put up only one fewer point per game (65.3) than the Musketeers give up (66.3).
- Cincinnati is 3-0 when scoring more than 66.3 points.
- Xavier has a 0-4 record when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.
- The Bearcats shoot 37.3% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Musketeers concede defensively.
- The Musketeers' 36.5 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bearcats have given up.
Xavier Leaders
- Nila Blackford: 11.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.0 FG%
- Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)
- Kaysia Woods: 9.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)
- Tae'Lor Purvis: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%
- Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Kent State
|L 64-57
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|L 58-57
|Millett Hall
|12/1/2023
|Temple
|L 78-41
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/15/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Cintas Center
