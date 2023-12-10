The Xavier Musketeers (0-7) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers score 13 fewer points per game (51) than the Bearcats give up (64).

The Bearcats put up only one fewer point per game (65.3) than the Musketeers give up (66.3).

Cincinnati is 3-0 when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Xavier has a 0-4 record when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.

The Bearcats shoot 37.3% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Musketeers concede defensively.

The Musketeers' 36.5 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bearcats have given up.

Xavier Leaders

Nila Blackford: 11.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.0 FG%

11.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.0 FG% Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Kaysia Woods: 9.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

9.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Tae'Lor Purvis: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG% Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Schedule