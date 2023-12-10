In the upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Yegor Chinakhov to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Chinakhov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Panthers this season in one game (zero shots).

Chinakhov has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 17.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Chinakhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blues 3 2 1 18:50 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:40 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:04 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 13:55 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:15 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:02 Home W 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

