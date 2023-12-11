The Orlando Magic (15-7) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend an eight-game home win streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH. The over/under is set at 225.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: BSFL and BSOH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Magic -2.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 11 of 22 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Cleveland's outings this season is 221.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Cleveland has gone 10-12-0 ATS this year.
  • The Cavaliers have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Cleveland has a record of 4-1 when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Magic 11 50% 114.5 225.8 109.6 220.2 224.4
Cavaliers 11 50% 111.3 225.8 110.6 220.2 222

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • Cleveland has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.
  • Five of the Cavaliers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 4-8-0 record) than away (.600, 6-4-0).
  • The Cavaliers score an average of 111.3 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 109.6 the Magic give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 109.6 points, Cleveland is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 10-12 4-1 11-11
Magic 16-6 5-1 11-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs. Magic Point Insights

Cavaliers Magic
111.3
Points Scored (PG)
 114.5
22
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
8-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 12-2
9-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 12-2
110.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.6
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
9-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 10-0
12-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.