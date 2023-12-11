The Orlando Magic (15-7) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend an eight-game home win streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH. The over/under is set at 225.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSOH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -2.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 11 of 22 games this season.

The average over/under for Cleveland's outings this season is 221.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Cleveland has gone 10-12-0 ATS this year.

The Cavaliers have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 4-1 when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 11 50% 114.5 225.8 109.6 220.2 224.4 Cavaliers 11 50% 111.3 225.8 110.6 220.2 222

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.

Five of the Cavaliers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 4-8-0 record) than away (.600, 6-4-0).

The Cavaliers score an average of 111.3 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 109.6 the Magic give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.6 points, Cleveland is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 10-12 4-1 11-11 Magic 16-6 5-1 11-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs. Magic Point Insights

Cavaliers Magic 111.3 Points Scored (PG) 114.5 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 8-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-2 9-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-2 110.6 Points Allowed (PG) 109.6 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 9-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-0 12-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.