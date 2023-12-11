How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) will look to continue a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (15-7) on December 11, 2023 at Amway Center.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.
- Cleveland is 8-4 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 16th.
- The Cavaliers put up an average of 111.3 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 109.6 the Magic allow to opponents.
- Cleveland has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 109.6 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Cavaliers put up 109.4 points per game, 4.1 less than on the road (113.5). Defensively they concede 110.5 points per game at home, 0.2 less than away (110.7).
- Cleveland allows 110.5 points per game at home, and 110.7 on the road.
- The Cavaliers collect 0.9 more assists per game at home (25.8) than on the road (24.9).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Evan Mobley
|Out
|Knee
|Caris LeVert
|Out
|Knee
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
